Be afraid! The Zombies are back in Asbury Park, NJ

A big tradition returns this year in Asbury Park, New Jersey. It’s the annual Asbury Park Zombie Walk and it will take place on Saturday, October 7th, 2023.

The Zombie Walk founded in 2009 quickly became one of the largest events in the country breaking attendance and Guinness World Records in 2010 and then again in 2013 for the largest gathering of zombies!

I was at those events, and it was amazing! The amount of thought, ideas, costumes, and make-up to become a zombie was so impressive. I’m someone who doesn’t watch “zombie” TV shows or movies, but I had such a fun time looking at and meeting many of the zombies.

Last year the 2022 Zombie Walk was the first after taking a pandemic hiatus and structural issues inside the convention center and the carousel on the boardwalk in Asbury Park. The structural issues inside the mall of the convention hall have been addressed and the boardwalk is ready to accept the throngs of zombies who will invade the Asbury Park shore.

The Zombie Walk encourages participants to dress like their favorite zombie and usually will march in unison, or should I say shuffle like a zombie in unison along the boardwalk in Asbury Park. Participants can dress in any zombie costume that they prefer. During the Zombie Walk participants are encouraged to stay in character.

I have been down in Asbury Park a couple of times for this event including the 2013 Zombie Walk when they broke the Guinness World Book of Records. One of my favorite Zombie events was when a group of zombies danced to the song Thriller. All the dancers, including some young zombies, were in great costume and perfect step. It was fun to see.

When is the 2023 Zombie Walk in Asbury Park?

The Asbury Park Zombie Walk will get you in the Halloween spirit and you’ll be impressed as I have been, on the costumes and work that goes into the transformation of a zombie. Plan on heading to Asbury Park on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, and enjoy the zombies.

