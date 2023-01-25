New Jersey is known for its heritage.

While the Italian history in the Garden State is strong, so is the Irish history.

With a name like Matt Ryan, it doesn't take a genius to figure out where my ancestors are from.

Not too long ago I did one of those Ancestry DNA tests and they were able to narrow down an exact neighborhood in Ireland that had relatives of mine. It's just outside of Dublin.

What makes a great Irish pub?

First, it's got to be the drinks, right?

The Guinness better be cold and plentiful.

Next is the food.

You know, I've heard so many people call Irish cuisine "boring" or "bland."

It's not everybody's thing, but if done correctly, Irish food is delicious.

Corned beef and cabbage anyone?

Finally, in order for an Irish pub to be great, it must have an authentic atmosphere.

Whether it's a historic pub complete with the original bar, or personality hanging from the walls, a real Irish pub has to have, well, flare.

I couldn't list every single great Irish pub on this list because I'd be here forever.

Instead, I narrowed things down by using location, authenticity, and reviews.

Grab a drink and maybe a bowl of Irish stew, some soda bread, Shepherd's pie, or boiled bacon and cabbage, and check out the absolute best authentic Irish Pubs in the Garden State.

The Absolute Best Irish Pubs in New Jersey