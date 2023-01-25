Abused & abandoned – NJ pup needs miracle

💛 Athena, a pit bull, was rescued from an abandoned property in Newark

💛 One of the worst cases of abuse they have ever seen

💛 Prayers needed for a life-saving surgery

Another heart wrenching story of animal abuse and abandonment in New Jersey.

An emaciated pit bull named Athena was found on an abandoned property in Newark on Tuesday. According to the Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge, Athena had “horrific” wounds on her skull and jaw and was so emaciated she was unable to walk.

Rescuers immediately rushed Athena to a local animal hospital, and found even more grave injuries.

Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge loading...

A bowel obstruction is complicating efforts to get Athena to eat. The shelter says she is dangerously malnourished, and weighs just 23 pounds. She is also severely dehydrated.

Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge loading...

Veterinarians also found "old wounds, as well as a host of other ailments," including a fractured skull and broken jaw.

Despite the grave nature of her injuries, her care team will attempt life-saving surgery to clear the bowl obstruction and allow her to eat.

Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge loading...

In a Facebook post, shelter officials say even with all she has been through, Athena "remains sweet at the core, stealing the hearts of her medical team. Athena lifts her legs for belly rubs."

Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge loading...

There is no word on who abandoned this dog. If the owners can be found, they could face charges for animal cruelty.

The Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge is taking donations for Athena's care.

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

The 99 top paying jobs in New Jersey How much do you make? These are the occupations in New Jersey with the highest median annual compensation. Source: Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, 2022

LOOK: Here's where people in every state are moving to most Stacker analyzed the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey data to determine the three most popular destinations for people moving out of each state.