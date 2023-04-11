Rise and Shine with the Absolute Best Pancake in New Jersey

Stacked high, covered in syrup, and topped with butter and maybe some whipped cream. Pancakes are a breakfast staple in New Jersey.

Is it even possible to narrow down which eatery is flipping the best flapjacks?

As they say, breakfast is the most important meal of the day.

How can you have a bad day when you kick things off with a stack of fluffy pancakes?

When I saw that the New York Daily News was going state-by-state and crowning the best pancakes in the land, I thought how the heck are they going to narrow it down in New Jersey?

One word. Diners. That's a game-changer in the Garden State.

In my humble opinion, the best pancakes originate from one of two places.

Your kitchen, or a diner.

There are other tasty options out there, though.

Have you ever been to The Corner in Montclair?

They serve Japanese-style soufflé pancakes that are smaller in circumference, but much thicker as well. It's easy to polish off at least three or four of these in a sitting.

If you're looking to get wild with your pancakes, look no further than Brownstone Pancake Factory.

I promise there are pancakes under there. This is the Almond Joy pancake creation topped with ice cream, chocolate and caramel drizzle, coconut, and Almond Joy minis.

Nothing is off-limits at Brownstone Pancake Factory.

After everything was said and done, the New York Daily News was able to pick one pancake that they feel is superior to the rest.

It comes from a diner. No surprise there.

There are a whopping 27 different varieties of pancakes on this menu with all sorts of tasty creations.

Check out this pancake breakfast sandwich. Yum!

This is what brunch is supposed to look like.

Yes, that's a fried chicken pancake sandwich.

Congratulations to Brownstone Diner and Pancake Factory in Jersey City for getting the honor of best pancake in New Jersey from the New York Daily News.

Not to be mistaken by the Brownstone Pancake Factory that was mentioned above.

