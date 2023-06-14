New Jersey’s Best Pie May Be Be Among The Best In America

I'm not going to lie to you. When you say pie in New Jersey, most people think you're talking about pizza, but some of the best pies on the planet are actually made right here in the Garden State.

If you asked New Jersey residents which place had the best pizza pie, you'd get 100 different answers from 100 different people, and each one of those people could make a compelling argument for their choice.

Those numbers would change quite a bit if you changed one little word in the question. If you asked which place made the best apple pie, you'd probably have most people say the same thing.

And that is exactly the answer given by the true food experts at Lovefood as well. The folks at this amazing foodie website have confirmed what we all have known for a very long time.

They chose the amazing Delicious Orchards in Colts Neck as the most amazing apple pie in the entire state of New Jersey. We'd go one step further. We think you could put that pie, or any of the pies at Delicious Orchards against any others in the whole nation.

For over 100 years, Delicious Orchards has been a part of the community and now offers 14 amazing pies throughout the course of the year, as well as some of the finest produce you will find anywhere in our nation.

My personal favorite, available in spring and summer, is their legendary peach pie. But as for that apple pie, you can't beat it, and these foodie experts nailed it on this one.

