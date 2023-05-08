This Sandwich Shop Now Wears The Best In New Jersey Crown

There might be no state that loves food more than we do in New Jersey, and we may not have invented the sandwich, we certainly have perfected them and we certainly love to eat them. So, which sandwich shop is the cream of the crop here in the Garden State?

Our love affair for sandwiches is well documented here in New Jersey and we have been perfecting it for generations now. There are some people who think we invented the sandwich here in New Jersey.

That would be a good assumption. After all, the sub shop Jersey Mike's, known the world over, was born right here in the center of Point Pleasant Beach.

We also take pride in making, eating, and buying every single sandwich we can. So, for a state that loves them that much, it's pretty big praise to be called New Jersey's top sandwich joint.

And to be called that by a major foodie website only adds to the honor. The food experts at Lovefood took on the challenge of naming the top sandwich shop in every state in the nation, and their choice for the Garden State is legendary.

They chose a famous South Jersey sandwich shop for the honor, and if you've ever been there, you know exactly why.

White House Subs has been around in Atlantic City since 1946, and everybody who tries them loves them.

