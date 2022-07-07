Get Ready To Take A Bite Out Of New Jersey’s Best Sandwich

We live in the land of food here in the Garden State. And one of our most loved territories is a place called Sandwich Town.

There is nothing New Jersey residents love more than a good sandwich, and when it's a really good sandwich, it might even get called a "nice" sandwich.

Another great thing about living in New Jersey is that we have so many great local sub-shops that we can take advantage of.

Even a sub shop known around the whole world, Jersey Mike's got it all started as a stand-alone shop in Point Pleasant Beach.

When you have that kind of sandwich history, it makes it nearly impossible to single out one sandwich at one sandwich shop that rises above the rest, but that is exactly what the website Mashed did.

As a matter of fact, they named the top sandwich in each state in the nation. How do you get that assignment, right?

Who knows how many New Jersey sandwiches had to be tried during the research phase of this study, but when all was said and done, one sandwich emerged as the winner in their eyes.

If you haven't tried it yet, you have to get over to Cosmo's Italian Salumeria in Hackensack and order yourself their Italian sub, It's the best sandwich in the state according to the Mashed report.

Cosmo's is located at 705 Main St. in Hackensack, and if you are nearby, you know all about it. If not, it may be time for a road trip.

