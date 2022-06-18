Locals Pick the 21 Absolute Best Dive Bars in South Jersey

While big chain restaurants and fancy, new sports bars are being built on every street corner, South Jersey has quite an eclectic collection of dive bars from along the Delaware River all the way down the shore.

But first things first. What exactly is a "dive bar?"

From Wikipedia,

A dive bar is typically a small, unglamorous, eclectic, old-style bar with inexpensive drinks, which may feature dim lighting, shabby or dated decor, neon beer signs, packaged beer sales, cash-only service, and a local clientele. The precise definition of a dive bar is something on which people rarely agree, and is the subject of spirited debates.

Not a bad thing

But just because an establishment is referred to as being a "dive bar," that's not a negative thing.

Beer, it’s the best damn drink in the world. —Jack Nicholson

A dive bar is a place that seems to have always been there. You go there, your friends and neighbors go there, generations before you went there. You've cheered on the Eagles there and you've cried over the Phillies. In many cases, they're not on major highways -- in fact, they're often tucked away in neighborhoods on side streets. And chances are, when you walk in, you'll know someone. The food is pretty good, the beer is cold, and there's always a game of some sort on TV.

21 Best Dive Bars in South Jersey We recently took to Facebook to assemble a list of the best dive bars in South Jersey. Out of the dozens of very passionate replies that we received, we narrowed them down to the 21 best local watering holes. Pull up a seat at the bar and check out our list!