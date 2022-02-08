20 Breathtaking Historic Buildings in South Jersey That Must Never Be Demolished

Andy Warhol once famously said, "they always say time changes things, but you actually have to change them yourself." But the problem for many old buildings in South Jersey is that people do change them.

Or demolish them.

And once they're gone, they're gone.

Across South Jersey over the years, we've seen farms bulldozed to become big shopping centers, wooded areas cleared for housing developments, and, sadly, old buildings demolished to become the next big thing.

Get our free mobile app

The good news is, our history runs deep here in South Jersey. Very deep. And you don't have to look too far to find things that date back 200 or 300 years or more. That's pretty incredible to think about.

I assembled a list of twenty buildings in South Jersey that must never be demolished. I know twenty is a very small number and this list is by no means all-encompassing. It is, though, a representation of our area from the Delaware River down to Cape May.

These 20 Breathtaking Historic Buildings in South Jersey Must Never Be Demolished This is us: from theaters to taverns, retreats to historical landmarks, these twenty buildings in South Jersey must be preserved for the rest of time.