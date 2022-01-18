Perhaps this is an idea that could greatly improve traffic on the Black Horse Pike in Mays Landing and Egg Harbor Township.

If you are on Delilah Road leaving the airport heading towards Hamilton Mall, you get to that point where you have to make a sharp left turn at that unfinished intersection. What if you could turn right there and go over the Atlantic City Expressway?

Delilah Road dead end in Mays Landing NJ - Photo: Google Maps

Back in the day, Delilah Road never made that turn -- it continued straight out to the Pike and the legendary Zaberer's Restaurant sat on the point. A number of years ago, Delilah Road was rerouted and that land was never redeveloped.

While that particular plot of land still sits empty, just about everything around as it has been built-up, bringing with it a big increase in traffic. Cases in point: how many times a week do you get stuck in traffic at McKee Avenue or up at Wrangleboro Road?

What we need is another way to get across the Expressway so you can avoid the shopping centers.

So, what if a road and an overpass were built that allowed that dead-end stub on Delilah Road to go over the Expressway and connect with Pearce Road on the other side?

Pearce Road in Mays Landing NJ - Photo: Google Maps

Pearce could be paved and widened -- a left turn would take you to Wrangleboro Road where you could completely bypass Consumer Square, while a right turn would connect to the other end of English Creek Avenue, which goes out to Tilton by the airport, bypassing the circle.

Money aside, this seems like a relatively easy solution to reducing the amount of traffic on the Pike between English Creek and the Hamilton Mall. What do you think?

