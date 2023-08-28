If you Think it Sucks to Drive in NJ — Rankings Prove it!

If you often drive around in New Jersey, you might already know that it's considered one of the trickiest places to drive in. But is it really the absolute worst? While you might think about heavy traffic in places like Los Angeles or the bumper-to-bumper jams in Chicago, it turns out that New Jersey is actually ranked as the worst state to drive in, according to MoneyGeek.com.

I think we all can agree that driving experiences can vary greatly depending on your location. So, how did they figure out the rankings?

MoneyGeek analyzed a large amount of data from various government agencies. They then determined the worst states based on five primary factors: traffic volume, driving costs, safety levels, road quality, and the influence of weather on driving conditions.

For us in New Jersey, it's no revelation that driving here comes with challenges. What's more unexpected is that it's actually ranked as the worst. The report highlights a few factors that contribute to this ranking:

Heavy traffic and congestion similar to Los Angeles

Less-than-ideal road conditions

High expenses for fuel and tolls

Concerns about safety

Our daily commutes are also among the longest in the country, averaging about 31 minutes. As for our roads, they didn't fare well either – they're ranked second-worst.

Here's where we ranked in all of the five main categories:

State Worst Cost Ranking Worst Congestion Ranking Worst Safety Ranking Worst Infrastructure Ranking Worst Weather Ranking New Jersey 12 1 46 2 41

Check out the rundown for the Top 5 Worst States for Driving:

New Jersey California West Virginia Mississippi Maryland

And for all of us wondering which states nailed it for the Best Driving Experience:

Nebraska North Dakota Minnesota Iowa Kansas

Taking a closer look at the rankings in each of the five key areas of focus:

Most Expensive Driving: California tops the list as the priciest, while Nebraska is the most budget-friendly.

Congestion Woes: New Jersey takes the crown for the most traffic-packed roads, while North Dakota enjoys the least congestion.

Safety Concerns: Mississippi raises concerns as the riskiest state for driving, with New York being the safest bet.

Infrastructure Struggles: Georgia faces infrastructure challenges, landing in the worst spot, whereas Rhode Island showcases the best.

Weather Warriors: New Hampshire battles through tough weather, earning the toughest spot, while Wyoming cruises as the best for weather conditions.

To access the complete report, please visit the following link: Driving Ranks

