It's not surprising that some of the world's most successful country singers have lavish homes, but the houses we're celebrating in this list of the biggest stars' homes prove that not all celebrity mansions are created equal.

You'd almost need one of those maps like they have at the mall saying "You are here" to even figure out where you were in some of these colossal celebrity mansions. Stars including Jason Aldean, Alan Jackson, Reba McEntire and more almost certainly have to have some full-time help to even begin to maintain such vast properties. Most of us probably couldn't afford their lawn care!

You'll see some legendary homes that are part of country music history in this list, but one spectacular home that narrowly missed was George Strait's amazing San Antonio property, which came in at at a mere 7,925 square feet. Unbelievably, the house that comes in at No. 1 is nearly three times that size.

No. 1: Kenny Rogers' House (23,988 Square Feet)

PICTURES: See Inside Kenny Rogers' Staggering California Estate Kenny Rogers developed a taste for fine living early in his success. His ultra-lavish mansion in Bel Air, Calif., an estate called Lionsgate, was opulent even by celebrity standards. The 11-bedroom, 17-bathroom home totals 23,988 square feet of space, and it sits on 1.63 acres of some of the most expensive real estate in California.

The lavish interior includes a master suite that encompasses more than 3,000 square feet, three separate living rooms, seven fireplaces, a billiards room, a formal study, a private 12-seat theater with leather seats, a climate-controlled wine room that opens onto a saltwater pool, three steam showers and a large dry sauna. The property also features an outdoor glass elevator that leads to a large ballroom party space with an attached guest suite and a professional-sized gym.

The exterior of the house is just as lavish, including an outdoor living area with heated floors and a fully equipped bar, a tennis court with stadium lighting and a viewing area, a hot tub and extensive landscaping. Realtor.com calls Lionsgate the "most prestigious luxury estate" in Bel Air, boasting "possibly the best views in Los Angeles."

According to Business Insider , Rogers purchased the estate in the 1970s, and he added the lions to the gate and christened the home Lionsgate. He sold it in 1983 for $5.8 million, according to Variety , and the property most recently sold in 2015 for a staggering $46.25 million. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

No. 2: Alan Jackson's House (22,012 Square Feet)

PICTURES: See Inside Alan Jackson's Spectacular Hilltop Estate After selling their spectacular Southern manor home in 2010, Alan Jackson and his wife moved to to what might be an even more impressive mansion, if that's even possible. Their 5-bedroom, 8-bathroom, 22,012-square-foot estate in the same Nashville suburb of Franklin features bedrooms that are all well-appointed suites, while the formal dining and living areas are finished off with splendid arched doorways, oversized windows and elaborate woodwork. The residence also includes a bar, a media room and multiple indoor and outdoor fireplaces. It sold for $19 million in March of 2021. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

No. 3: Rayna Jaymes' 'Nashville' Mansion (20,533 Square Feet)

PICTURES: See Inside Rayna Jaymes' Stunning Mansion From 'Nashville' One of country music's most famous homes has sold at auction, and pictures reveal a staggering stone estate with every conceivable high-end amenity. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

No. 4: Kelly Clarkson's House (20,121 Square Feet)

See Inside Kelly Clarkson's Nashville Estate Kelly Clarkson has sold her estate in Nashville after four years on the market. The singing superstar and television personality received $6.3 million for the 7-bedroom, 11-bathroom, 20,121-square-foot mansion. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

No. 5: Jason Aldean's House (20,000 Square Feet)

No. 6: Big Kenny Alphin's House (18,449 Square Feet)

PICTURES: Look Inside Big Kenny Alphin's Spectacular Nashville Mansion "Big" Kenny Alphin's massive Nashville mansion looks like a castle fit for European royalty. The 18,449-square-foot, eight-bedroom, eight-bathroom stone residence includes a fully equipped professional recording studio, formal dining room, formal library and a wine cellar designed to hold up to 1,000 bottles, along with a tasting room. There is also a home gym, a four-story bell tower with expansive views and even an original 1800s-era Irish pub, which was transported to Nashville intact. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

No. 7: John Rich's House (17,081 Square Feet)

PICTURES: See Inside John Rich's Crazy Nashville Mansion John Rich has one of the craziest celebrity mansions of them all. He calls his 17,081-square-foot house Mt. Richmore, and it deserves every bit of such a stately name. Rich's 20-room mansion boasts five bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, an elevator and a private club that accounts for 4,000 square feet all by itself. There's also a guitar-shaped pool in the backyard. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

No. 8: Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's House (13,000 Square Feet)

No. 9: Kenny Chesney's House (12,599 Square Feet)

PICTURES: See Inside Kenny Chesney's Spectacular $11.5 Million Tennessee Estate Kenny Chesney has sold his 4-bedroom, 9-bathroom, 12,599-square-foot hilltop estate in Tennessee for $11.5 million, and pictures show an opulent Mediterranean villa that is lavish even by the standards of other celebrity mansions. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

No. 10: Tim McGraw + Faith Hill's House (11,000 Square Feet)

PICTURES: See Inside Tim McGraw + Faith Hill's Spectacular Beverly Hills Mansion Tim McGraw and Faith Hill sure know how to live the good life. In addition to their multiple lavish residences in the Nashville area, the superstar couple owned a spectacular mansion in a posh area of California that's like something out of a movie. Their 11,000-square-foot, 6-bedroom, 9-bathroom residence in the high-dollar area of Beverly Park South in Beverly Hills sold for $9.5 million in 2009. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

No. 11: Ronnie Dunn's House (10,898 Square Feet)

PICTURES: See Inside Ronnie Dunn's Spectacular Southern Manor Home Ronnie Dunn lived in true Southern style in his manor home in Nashville. Dunn's 6-bedroom, 7-bathroom, 10,898-square-foot mansion in a high-dollar part of Music City featured a horse barn, a riding ring and the most top-flight amenities, all situated on 16 gated, very private acres. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

No. 12: Sheryl Crow's House (10,433 Square Feet)

PICTURES: See Inside Sheryl Crow's Solar-Powered Estate Sheryl Crow lived in a solar-powered estate in an affluent area outside of Nashville, and pictures show a magnificent home. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

No. 13: George Jones + Tammy Wynette's House (10,000 Square Feet)

PICTURES: See Inside George Jones and Tammy Wynette's Lavish Nashville Mansion The 10,000-square-foot Nashville mansion George Jones bought for Tammy Wynette in 1974 is called First Lady Acres, and it's a part of country music history. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

No. 14: Reba McEntire's House (9,242 Square Feet)

See Inside Reba McEntire's California Estate: Reba McEntire is no stranger to living in style, but her $22 million estate in one of the most exclusive zip codes in California was extravagant even by the standards of celebrity homes.

No. 15: Glenn Frey's House (9,000 Square Feet)