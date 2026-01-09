South Jersey folks will do just about anything for good chicken these days.

Remember the absolute chaos when Raising Cane’s opened in Deptford? Yeah… expect that energy times ten when Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken officially opens in Washington Township.

South Jersey LOVES Nashville Hot Chicken

If you’re somehow unfamiliar with Nashville Hot Chicken, it’s time to catch up. It’s now a spicy southern staple that has become one of the hottest trends in the food world (pun fully intended). TikTok alone has thousands of accounts dedicated to crispy chicken dunked in fiery seasoning blends. Are you drooling yet?

At its core, Nashville Hot Chicken is a freshly prepared chicken breast that’s tender, coated in a powder-like seasoning, and delivers serious heat and flavor. The best part? You choose your spice level. From mild all the way to “why did I do this?”, you’ll never forget the first time trying it.

Hangry Joe’s Brings The Heat To South Jersey

Hangry Joe’s is known for letting customers customize their heat level. With their spiciest option ominously titled “Angry Hot,” you already know it’s not for the faint of heart.

They already has locations in Philly and the PA suburbs, but this upcoming opening marks the first Hangry Joe’s in South Jersey, and people are EXCITED.

Hangry Joe’s First South Jersey Location

The new Hangry Joe’s will be located at Washington Center Shoppes, taking over the former Dickey’s BBQ space at 415 Egg Harbor Road in Sewell. I’d call that area Turnersville, but I guess Sewell is technically correct.

You’ll find it right near Cold Stone and Starbucks in the Acme plaza right there off Greentree Road, which certainly is convenient because you definitely might need ice cream afterwards.

With Dave’s Hot Chicken, Asad’s Hot Chicken, and more not too far away, it’s safe to say South Jersey’s hot chicken era has officially arrived.

