Sweet! This Florida-Based Cookie Chain is Coming Soon to Philly!

The cookie business is getting even bigger in Philly!

Blueprint Cookies, a Florida-based chain specializing in fresh, daily cookies is opening their first location in Philadelphia this year, according to PhillyVoice.

Their flagship spot in Philly will be located in Rittenhouse on Nov 1! Two more locations in the city will follow at later dates - in Fishtown and University City.

This will be their first venture outside of Florida, where they have 3 locations. For a cookie company that was founded in 2019 by two guys who had no idea how to make cookies, they seem to be growing pretty well!. They also have plans to move into other states.

“We believe franchising Blueprint Cookies is the first step to a very long and successful business journey,” says Franchisee Johnny Ciarlante.

Blueprint Cookies' model is one we're pretty familiar with. They rotate a new collection of different flavors every week, so there's always something new to discover!

This line-up for the week looks absolutely divine!

Sound a lot like Crumbl Cookies or Crave Cookies? That's because it is pretty similiar, but more variety of cookies never hurt anybody!

Can't wait to try this place! Will you be giving Blueprint Cookies a shot when they open this fall? Let us know in the comments! And if you have an opinion on which cookie chain reigns supreme, don't be afraid to chime in!

