Bob Hope and Frank Sinatra Helped Fund Atlantic City Race Course

If you drive by the Atlantic City Race Course behind Hamilton Mall you can still make out the remnants of the track, despite some heavy overgrowth of grass, weeds, and plants.



The main grandstand building and several outbuildings remain, mostly in severe disrepair.

It's a far cry from when the track was known as "The Hollywood By The Sea.:

We found a great recap of the race course's history:

Do you remember going to the track?

There has been a lot of speculation about the future of the property, but today, it remains just a big reminder of a somewhat glorious past.