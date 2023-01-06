Jack*** Trespasses at Atlantic City Race Course and Makes a Video

Why is it that people who make videos on YouTube and social media think they can do anything and go anywhere just because they have a camera?

The gentleman in the video screenshot pictured above is seen on camera "exploring" the abandoned Atlantic City Race Course in Mays Landing, for the purpose of making a video, which is below.

It seems evident that the guy (and his cameraman) is breaking and entering the closed property. Early in the video, he identifies himself as "Rocko" and says, "This is a tough one. We've already gone through multiple fences..." Later he says something like "That's the way we had to come so we wouldn't get caught."

That's breaking and entering.

What if, during the making of this video, the guy breaks something, gets hurt, or maybe needs help? Then, our local emergency services might need to go in and help.

Granted, he could have received permission to do the video - but, we know that in past similar videos done at the Racetrack site, owners made it clear to us that the people doing the videos did not receive permission.

I'm guessing this is the case here.

Sure, the video is interesting, but it's also evidence of a crime being committed.

Yes, it's not the biggest crime, but it's the sense of entitlement. "I have a camera, so I can go anywhere." All in the name of "like, share, and subscribe."

I will say the video is pretty cool - but, it would have been much better knowing that the property owners were OK with his visit.

Your move, law enforcement. "Rocko's" YouTube channel is here.

