Bowl a Turkey, Win Barefoot Music Fest Tickets Wednesday Morning

It's the most wonderful time of the year!

It's time for the 26th annual Joe Kelly Cat Country Turkey Bowling Challenge!

Yes, for the 26th year, we're bowling a turkey across a parking lot, and you're invited to help us carry on this very unique tradition.

Get our free mobile app

This is the longest continuously-held turkey bowling event in the world!

Photo by Suzy Brooks on Unsplash Photo by Suzy Brooks on Unsplash loading...

This year's event happens Wednesday morning - the day before Thanksgiving - at Galloway Auto and Tire Center, on New Road (Route 9) in Somers Point.

Once again this year, listeners from all over the region will converge on Galloway Auto's parking lot to bowl a frozen turkey down a makeshift lane.

One person who shows up and bowls a turkey will win two tickets to next summer's Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood with Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Kane Brown, Old Dominion, and scores of other country acts.

The Cat Country Morning Show with Joe and Jahna will be broadcasting live, and you can come and bowl a turkey between 7 and 10 am.

We'll also be accepting donations of cash or canned goods for the Community Food Bank of New Jersey's Egg Harbor Township location.

QUIZ: Can you identify 50 famous companies by their logos? How well do you know the logos of 50 of the world's most famous companies? Keep scrolling to see if you can guess which icon belongs to which brand.