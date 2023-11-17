Bowl a Turkey, Win Barefoot Music Fest Tickets Wednesday Morning

Bowl a Turkey, Win Barefoot Music Fest Tickets Wednesday Morning

JK

It's the most wonderful time of the year!

It's time for the 26th annual Joe Kelly Cat Country Turkey Bowling  Challenge!

Yes, for the 26th year, we're bowling a turkey across a parking lot, and you're invited to help us carry on this very unique tradition.

Get our free mobile app

This is the longest continuously-held turkey bowling event in the world!

Photo by Suzy Brooks on Unsplash
loading...

This year's event happens Wednesday morning - the day before Thanksgiving - at Galloway Auto and Tire Center, on New Road (Route 9) in Somers Point.

Once again this year, listeners from all over the region will converge on Galloway Auto's parking lot to bowl a frozen turkey down a makeshift lane.

One person who shows up and bowls a turkey will win two tickets to next summer's Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood with Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Kane Brown, Old Dominion, and scores of other country acts.

The Cat Country Morning Show with Joe and Jahna will be broadcasting live, and you can come and bowl a turkey between 7 and 10 am.

We'll also be accepting donations of cash or canned goods for the Community Food Bank of New Jersey's Egg Harbor Township location.

QUIZ: Can you identify 50 famous companies by their logos?

How well do you know the logos of 50 of the world's most famous companies? Keep scrolling to see if you can guess which icon belongs to which brand.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving

To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli

Categories: News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Cat Country 107.3