A man from Brooklyn, NY, was arrested and charged on Thursday after police freed a dog and cat from his car in a parking garage in Atlantic City.

53-year-old Thomas Cabot was charged with third-degree cruelty to animals.

At around 6:00 Thursday evening, a bystander called 9-1-1 to report seeing a dog and a cat inside a car with the windows rolled up for an extended period of

time.

An investigation by the Atlantic City Police Department determined that Thomas

had left the animals inside the car without adequate water, ventilation, or cooling since

early that same morning.

Both animals survived and were seized pending the outcome of criminal charges.

The Prosecutor’s Office would like to remind the public that any pets that can no longer be properly cared for, or are no longer wanted, can be surrendered to the Atlantic County Animal Shelter in Pleasantville or the Humane Society in Atlantic City.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

