A Brooklyn, NY, man has been charged with child sex trafficking and related offenses.

30-year-old Soauib Butcher has been charged with conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a minor, sex trafficking of a minor, and transporting a minor to engage in commercial sexual activity.

According to federal authorities, in August 2019, Butcher induced a minor, whom he met on social media, to run away from a group home and meet him at a train station in Somerville, NJ.

Butcher brought the victim by train to New York City, where he instructed the victim to perform oral sex for money on a rooftop in Brooklyn. Several days later, Butcher brought the victim to Elizabeth, New Jersey, where, from August 2019 to January 2020, the victim stayed with Butcher and a conspirator in a series of motel rooms. The conspirator posted advertisements depicting the victim on escort websites and, together with Butcher, arranged for customers to come to the motels to have sex with the victim in exchange for money.

If convicted, Butcher potentially faces up to life in prison with a $250,000 fine.

He appeared in Newark federal court on Friday and was ordered detained.

The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron L. Webman of the Opioid Abuse Prevention and Enforcement Unit.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

