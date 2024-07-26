So, you've found the person you can't live without. You're in love and you've decided to spend the rest of your life with them. You've found the love your life! Best feeling the world, isn't it?



via GIPHY

There's only one thing left to do now: pop the question.

There's so much pressure surrounding proposals these days. Gone are the days when it was socially acceptable to propose while eating dinner in the living room. I have to admit, I think a proposal should be prepared with a bit more pomp and circumstance than that. Unless, of course, the moment happens to create itself in your living room. By all means, go for it. Still, don't forget that it's the moment you're asking someone to choose you. It should be romantic! It doesn't have to be in public or in front of a bunch of people, but it should be well thought out.

Choosing the perfect spot for a proposal is important because it sets the tone for a significant life moment and adds a personal touch that can make the occasion even more memorable. A location with personal meaning, whether it’s where you first met, shared a memorable date, or simply somewhere you both love, adds a layer of intimacy and thoughtfulness to the proposal. A beautiful, serene, or awe-inspiring location can create a more profound and memorable moment, making the proposal even more special. The place you choose can become part of your love story. It’s a tangible part of the memory that you can look back on and share with others.

via GIPHY

NJ's best proposal spots

An absolutely adorable proposal was recently captured on video at one of South Jersey's AWESOME beach towns and shared with the world. It was simple, yet beautiful. What was cool about this specific proposal is that while you can tell that there was a lot of effort put into the planning, it didn't take place in front of a bunch of people. It was a moment made special just for the couple themselves. The video was shared to social media so family and friends could see how it all went down, but it was nice that the live moment was kept between the two of them.

It all went down on the docks at the Deauville Inn in Strathmere. If you've never been there, it's located as soon as you go over the bridge that connects Corson's Inlet at the end of Ocean City to Strathmere. It sits right on the backwater there and is the perfect spot to pop the question.

Take a look:

Isn't that beautiful? Add Strathmere to the list of perfect places to propose in South Jersey!

