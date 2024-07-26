Do you remember Chad, the fawn-saving hero of Toms River?? He's a legend!

If you're unfamiliar with what he did, let's just say we're not being dramatic when he say he's a hero. After all, it's not every day you need to make the decision of whether or not to save an animal in distress.

Chad chose right.

It all went down back in 2021. Chad decided to jump into a lagoon up in Ocean County in an effort to save a baby fawn that would have most certainly drowned without his help. He gave no second thought about his own safety and only saw an animal in need caught in a life or death situation. Chad knew he had to help.

The video shows Chad finally getting a hold of the baby deer, but not before having to dive under a dock to find it. The poor fawn can be seen squirming in Chad's arms, attempting to escape. He was able to hold onto the little guy long enough to grab hold of a neighbor's dock and pull himself and the fawn up to safety. The video clearly shows the neighbor coming out back confused as to why this random stranger has just appeared holding a baby deer.

Once making sure the deer was safe, Chad and his family were miraculously even able to reunite the fawn with the mama deer. It's, truly, an incredible moment to watch.

WATCH:

We'll never forget you, Chad! Absolutely legendary!

