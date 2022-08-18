New South Jersey Brewery Location Calls A Firehouse Home

We're super lucky to live where we do here in South Jersey. Sure, there's the beach, the boardwalks, and all the entertainment. But, we're also lucky to live so close to many craft breweries and wineries!

Remember during COVID, the world wasn't one where we could travel around to all the different wineries and breweries this region has to offer with a bunch of friends? Don't get me wrong, bars are great and all. Most likely, though, you'll catch me and my friends at either a brewery or distillery more often than not.

News of a brand new brewery that's opened up just a couple minutes up the Atlantic City Expressway should have you pretty excited if you have yet to try it out. I've had their beer before, but I've never been to the brewery itself. This will be the second location for this brewery and it's the building itself that's got me intrigued.

Brotherton Brewery from Shamong has recently taken up home in a pretty cool spot. It's a former firehouse in Atco. Why the move? Well, according to 42freeway.com, the brewery's popularity forced them to expand. No problem there, right?

The style is a, sort-of, rustic meets firehouse vibe. The pictures shared by the website show how they nailed the blending of the two. You can tell the brothers put a lot of thought into their new spot.

You and I BOTH will have to check this place out VERY soon.

