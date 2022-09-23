Detectives are asking for your help identifying a man wanted for robbing a bank in Camden County Thursday afternoon.

Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay and Waterford Township Police Chief Dan Cormaney say Truist Bank at 249 White Horse Pike in Atco was hit just before 4:30 PM.

According to police, the suspect, who was caught on surveillance video, is described as a Hispanic male who was wearing a dark jacket and mask.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at (856) 571-1850 or Waterford Township Police at (856) 767-2134.

