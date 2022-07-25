One person who walked into a Wawa store in Burlington County, NJ last week is now a multi-millionaire thanks to a winning lottery ticket.

The Mega Millions ticket ended up being worth $3 million, making it the second $3M lottery ticket sold in South Jersey in a week! That one was a scratch-off NJ Lottery ticket purchased at a Wawa in Bridgeton.

This $3M Mega Millions ticket was bought at the Wawa in Shamong (Vincentown) at the corner of Oakshade Rd. and Indian Mills Rd., njlottery.com reports.

That winning ticket matched 5/5 white balls from Friday night's Mega Millions drawing for $1,000,000. But because the player added the Megaplier, which ended up being x3, the prize money multiplied to $3,000,000!

In case you were curious, the winning numbers from the Friday, July 22nd Mega Millions drawing were: 14, 40, 60, 64, and 66. The Gold Mega Ball was 16, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03.

According to the NJ Lottery, two other winning tickets were bought in South Jersey for that same drawing, each worth $10,000, from the Garden Truck Stop in Vineland and from Applegreen Cooper in Mount Laurel. Nice payout, too!

And, NOW, the Mega Millions jackpot has swelled to a dizzying $790M ahead of Tuesday night's drawing!

