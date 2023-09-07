🎤 Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band postpone September shows

🎤 The Boss has taken ill with peptic ulcer disease

🎤 The missed shows will be rescheduled

He won’t be “Dancing in the Dark” anytime soon.

Bruce Springsteen has announced that he and The E Street Band are postponing the rest of their September concerts while The Boss is treated for symptoms of peptic ulcer disease under the advice of his doctor.

Springsteen was supposed to play tonight at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York, after wrapping up an epic three-night run at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on Aug. 30, Sept. 1, and Sept. 3.

“Over here on E Street, we’re heartbroken to have to postpone these shows. First, apologies to our fabulous Philly fans who we missed a few weeks ago. We’ll be back to pick these shows up and then some. Thank you for your understanding and support. We’ve been having a blast at our U.S. shows and we’re looking forward to more great times. We’ll be back soon. Love and God Bless all, Bruce,” he wrote in a statement.

The announcement that appeared on Springsteen’s official website and social media pages also said that ticketholders will receive information regarding rescheduled dates for the eight postponed shows listed below:

Thurs. Sept. 7 - Syracuse, NY at JMA Wireless Dome

Sat. Sept 9 - Baltimore, MD at Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Tues. Sept. 12 and Thurs. Sept. 14 - Pittsburgh, PA at PPG Paints Arena

Sat. Sept. 16 - Uncasville, CT at Mohegan Sun Arena

Tues. Sept. 19 - Albany, NY at MVP Arena

Thurs. Sept. 21 - Columbus, Ohio at Nationwide Arena

Fri. Sept. 29 - Washington D.C. at Nationals Park

The shows in Uncasville, Albany, and Columbus were rescheduled shows after Springsteen was forced to postpone the original concert dates in March, also due to illness.

The Philly shows at Citizens Bank Park that were postponed on Aug. 16 and Aug. 18 have been rescheduled for Aug. 21 and Aug. 23 of next year.

The band has no concert dates planned for October 2023. Springsteen and the E Street Band are scheduled to pick up the tour again on Nov. 3 in Vancouver, Canada at Rogers Arena.

According to the Mayo Clinic, peptic ulcers are open sores that develop on the inside lining of the stomach and the upper portion of the small intestine and cause stomach pain. Stomach acid makes the pain worse, as does having an empty stomach.

