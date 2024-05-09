Lots of Traffic and Parking Restrictions in Cape May For Movie Filming
Hollywood is coming to Cape May.
Or Cape May is going Hollywood.
Or something.
They're making a movie in Cape May
A major motion picture will be filming in Cape May for the next week or so - and expect things to get a little crazy.
The movie, "A Complete Unknown", stars Timothee Chalamet as singer-songwriter Bob Dylan is being shot on location in a few New Jersey locations, including Cape May. Filming in Cape May is expected to take place from May 12th - May 17th.
Parking and traffic restrictions expected in Cape May
Because of the movie production, Cape May Police have announced a number of restrictions that will be in place, beginning this Friday.
According to police, free parking shuttles will be offered this weekend. Guests in the area are encouraged to use parking lots at City Hall and Cape May Elementary School. Free shuttles will run starting Friday afternoon and running through Sunday night.
Starting Sunday, parking will not be allowed in these areas:
Police say cars parked in these areas - including cars parked at metered spaces - will be towed away.
There will also be traffic restrictions through the next week on these streets:
Check Out This Exclusive Cape May Beach House
Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly