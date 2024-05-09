Lots of Traffic and Parking Restrictions in Cape May For Movie Filming

Hollywood is coming to Cape May.



Or Cape May is going Hollywood.

Or something.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

They're making a movie in Cape May

A major motion picture will be filming in Cape May for the next week or so - and expect things to get a little crazy.

The movie, "A Complete Unknown", stars Timothee Chalamet as singer-songwriter Bob Dylan is being shot on location in a few New Jersey locations, including Cape May. Filming in Cape May is expected to take place from May 12th - May 17th.

Get our free mobile app

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Parking and traffic restrictions expected in Cape May

Because of the movie production, Cape May Police have announced a number of restrictions that will be in place, beginning this Friday.

According to police, free parking shuttles will be offered this weekend. Guests in the area are encouraged to use parking lots at City Hall and Cape May Elementary School. Free shuttles will run starting Friday afternoon and running through Sunday night.

Starting Sunday, parking will not be allowed in these areas:

• Perry St. from Beach Ave. to North St.

• Beach Ave. from Decatur St. to Grant St.

• S. Lafayette St. from Perry St. to Congress St.

• Congress Place from Perry St. to Congress St.

• Congress St. from Beach Ave. to S. Lafayette St.

• Carpenters Lane from Jackson St. to Perry St.

• Lyle Lane from Jackson St. to Perry St.

• Mansion St. from Jackson St. to Perry St.

• Chestnut St.

• Jackson Street Parking Lot

• Bank Street Parking Lot

Police say cars parked in these areas - including cars parked at metered spaces - will be towed away.

There will also be traffic restrictions through the next week on these streets:

• Perry St. and S. Lafayette St.

• Perry St. and Carpenters Lane

• Beach Ave. and Perry St.

• Perry St. and Mansion St.

• Jackson St. and Carpenters Lane

• Beach Ave. and Congress St.

• Beach Ave. and Jackson St.

• Beach Ave. and Decatur St.

• Beach Ave. and Windsor Ave.

*Traffic on Small Bridge will be restricted on Wednesday only.

Photo by Denise Jans on Unsplash Photo by Denise Jans on Unsplash loading...

If you're looking to get a peek at the movie production, filming is expected to take place daily - with some nighttime filming also taking place.

Get ready for some extraordinary excitement in Cape May!

Check Out This Exclusive Cape May Beach House This one of a kind home sits on Beach Avenue, steps away from the ocean Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly