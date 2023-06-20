This Is How Many Burgers New Jersey Residents Will Chow Down This Summer

We always say we love our food in New Jersey, and we do, and in the summer we love our barbecues. So we must be eating a ton of burgers over the course of a Jersey Shore summer, right?

New Jersey residents love their summer barbecues, and here's how many burgers each of us will consume this summer. The numbers were published earlier this year by Digg, and we were, quite frankly, pretty surprised when we saw them.

But we weren't surprised at how many burgers New Jersey residents eat. We were actually more surprised at how many burgers we aren't eating. Would you believe it if somebody told you we are way under the top state for burger eating? Well, that's exactly what the stats are telling us.

We may be right in the middle of the pack when it comes to burger eating, according to Digg, but how do feel about the average Wisconsin resident sucking down 20 more burgers a year than you do? Good luck getting any sleep tonight.

The average New Jersey resident eats a little over 50 burgers a year, about 1 a week, which is pretty reasonable. As a matter of fact, it shows h that we have great willpower since we get tempted by more diners than in any other state.

The top burger-eating state is Oregon, where each resident consumes 78 burgers a year on average. So how many burgers in total do New Jersey residents eat in a year? The number is a big one.

How about half a billion? If you assume the average New Jersey resident eats 54 burgers a year (right in the middle of our range), that means we consume 498,420,000 burgers a year.

No wonder the gyms are always packed.

