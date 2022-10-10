Sad news to report out of the South Jersey region of Cumberland County.

There's no other way to describe it other than tragic. Sources report that a 65-year-old man from Commercial Township is now dead after a horrific incident in Port Norris this week.

According to sources at NJ.com, the man had been traveling on James Moore Road (Route 614) in Port Norris when he veered off the road. The incident happened late in the evening over the weekend. The man, Darrel A. Johnson, reportedly drove his car off the road and through the tree line, hitting one in the process. The car then burst into flames.

Apparently, nothing else is known about the tragedy at this time. It is still under investigation. We do know, though, that Johnson lost his life at the scene of the accident.

First responders were called to the scene at approximately 11:15 at night this past Friday. There is no more available information at this time, not even the type of vehicle that Johnson had been driving. Since there had been some information made public about the incident itself, it's likely that the family was, in fact, notified.

Find out more information and everything we know about the accident HERE.

Source: NJ.com

