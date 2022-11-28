18 unidentified people have been found dead in South Jersey since the year 2000.

These fatalities range from an infant that was only a matter of days old to adults that were well into their 40s and 50s.

Their bodies were found along the side of a road or in wooded areas. Some on a beach, some in the ocean.

Some cases have a good amount of information to go on while others have practically no details.

Regardless of the circumstances, authorities are still trying to find out who these people are.

From Ocean and Burlington Counties down to Cape May, officials with the New Jersey State Police would like to hear from you if any of these sketches or details jar any memories.

If you have any information about the cases listed below, you are asked to call (800) 709-7090.

Gloucester County - December 31, 2008

Composite picture of a man who was found along the Delaware River on December 31 2008 - Photo: NJ State Police

Skeletal remains were recovered along the shore of the Delaware River in Greenwich Township.

When he was found, the unidentified man was wearing a 2XL blue Harbor Bay windbreaker, a maroon long-sleeve Signet Sports shirt with the word "Maine" and a picture of a sailing ship embroidered on the front, a white thermal shirt, black Dickies pants, black socks, and black Reebok brand sneakers (size 10 ½).

Authorities estimate he was born between 1953 and 1973, was about 5' 8" tall, and around 180 pounds. He had a healed fractured nose.

Police say he may have died at the beginning of 2007.

Ocean County - February 3, 2008

Photo/sketch not provided

A lower jaw with teeth was recovered on the beach in Long Beach Township.

No other information was provided by authorities.

Atlantic County - August 28, 2006

Photo of the victim is available on the NJ State Police website (caution is advised).

The body of an unidentified white male was recovered in Atlantic City.

Police say he was likely born between 1950 and 1965. He was around 6' tall, weighed around 165 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, and had a scar on his chin.

When found, he was wearing a green Tommy Hilfiger jacket, a grey t-shirt, black jeans, brown socks, and white Reebok sneakers. The victim was also carrying a black leather fanny pack.

Cape May County - May 28, 2005

Photo/sketch not provided

A lower mandible (jaw) was found on the beach at 21st Street in Avalon.

No further information was available from police.

Atlantic County - November 2, 2004

Photo of the victim is available on the NJ State Police website (caution is advised).

The body of a Black female was found in Atlantic City.

Authorities say she was likely born in the 1940s, was about 5' 6" tall, weighed around 220 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes.

Burlington County - October 26, 2004

The body of a woman was found in Mount Laurel on October 26 2004 - Photo: NJ State Police

The victim, possibly an Asian, Hispanic, or Native American woman, was found in a wooded area by Malibu Grand Prix in Mount Laurel by construction workers in the area.

She was born sometime between 1968 and 1978, was 5' 1" to 5' 5" tall, around 120 pounds, with black hair and black or brown eyes.

The victim was wearing a leopard-print scarf, vinyl/leather jacket, two blouses, Hilfiger jeans/shorts/skirt, white Nike youth sneakers (size 5), pantyhose, panties, and a black bra.

Police say the victim was carrying a black pocketbook when she was found, which contained a package of Kleenex tissues.

Gloucester County - March 2, 2004

Female victim's body was found on March 2 2004 in Logan Township NJ - Photo: NJ State Police

A female victim's body was found in Logan Township on March 2, 2004.

The body was partially clothed, wearing a teal "Forever 21" purple and yellow striped shirt (size 0) and black capri pants.

The victim had long hair with light-colored streaks, pink/purple fingernail polish, and brown nail polish on her toenails.

Authorities believe she was born between 1974 and 1986. She was about 5' tall, 80 to 110 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes.

Atlantic County - February 17, 2004

On February 17 2004 an unidentified male was found off of Route 30 in Absecon NJ - Photo: NJ State Police

An unidentified white male was found off Route 30 in Absecon.

Police say his upper left central incisor tooth is rotated and overlaps the upper right central incisor tooth.

He was 25 to 35 years old, about 5' 10" tall, 150 to 200 pounds, with black hair.

The reconstruction is not an exact facial likeness of the victim. They are approximations based on the skeletal anatomy of the victim.

Atlantic County - January 17, 2004

Photo/sketch not provided

The body of an infant washed up in Atlantic County.

Authorities believe she was born that year.

Atlantic County - August 28, 2003

Photo/sketch not provided

Authorities say a white male was a victim of a pedestrian accident in Atlantic City.

He was born between 1968 and 1976. He was around 5' 5" tall, about 140 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes. The victim had scars on his upper right arm, left hand, and left knee, and was wearing a watch.

According to police, "there is a possibility that the victim was Hispanic. He had a black mustache and black chin hair. He had atypical antibodies in his blood."

Ocean County - June 19, 2003

Photo/sketch not provided

A left foot was found 21 miles off of the coast of Ocean County.

Authorities believe the foot of a man was born between 1979 and 1983 and he may have died or lost that foot the year prior.

The foot was contained in a white sock with a red and blue stripe and the number 24 and "Gordon" stitched into it.

Atlantic County - April 14, 2003

Photo of the victim is available on the NJ State Police website (caution is advised).

The victim, in his 40s or 50s, was found dead in an alley in Atlantic City.

Authorities say he had long dark brown and gray hair and a long beard. The victim was known by a Hispanic street name meaning "beggar."

When found, he was wearing a light blue denim zippered jacket, gray sweater with blue stripes, a multicolor flannel shirt, a blue corduroy shirt, black pants, white sneakers, and white socks.

Atlantic County - April 13, 2003

Photo/sketch not provided

A cranium was recovered in Atlantic County.

The victim, a male, was born between 1966 and 1983.

Per police, "there was no lower jaw present. Teeth 1 and 16 were present and fully developed but unerupted teeth 7 and 10 were not present."

Atlantic County - March 13, 2003

Photo/sketch not provided

The body of a Black male was found in Atlantic City.

Police estimate he was born between 1948 and 1958. He was around 6' tall and weighed about 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The victim was found wearing a blue and gray checkered shirt, dark gray denim trousers, gray socks, gray underwear, and a black and navy blue zippered sweatshirt. The victim's hair was black, curly, and bushy with gray streaks.

Atlantic County - January 20, 2003

Photo/sketch not provided

The body of a Black male was found in a secured utility data room at Caesars in Atlantic City.

The victim was wearing a white shirt with yellow and tan stripes, dark blue pants, a brown leather belt with a silver metal sailboat design buckle, and white underwear. The victim had a black curly mustache and beard. He had his natural teeth with poor alignment of the anterior teeth.

The victim was born between 1948 and 1968, was about 5' 10" tall, and weighed around 160 pounds.

Ocean County - October 19, 2002

Photo/sketch not provided

The body of a Black male was discovered in the county.

Police believe the man was born between 1963 and 1983, he was between 5' 5" and 5' 8" tall, and weighed around 150 pounds, with black hair.

Camden County - May 9, 2000

Photo/sketch not provided

Authorities say the body of a Black male was found in Camden.

His estimated year of birth is 1950 to 1955; he was around 6' tall, 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

The victim had a scar on his upper left arm.

Cape May County - February 29, 2000

Photo/sketch not provided

The skeletal remains of a man were found in Ocean City.

Authorities estimate he was born between 1956 and 1975 and say, "the victim was a Caucasian with Negroid mixture and has a skeletal abnormality of the neck."

