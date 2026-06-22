Barefoot Country Music Fest Huge Success, Dates Revealed for 2027
It's another wrap on a fabulous Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood.
Great Weather and Sold Out Crowds for Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood
From a weather standpoint, this was one of the best Barefoot Festivals to date. Not a single act had to be delayed due to weather.
For the most part, the crowd was well behaved and everyone seemed to have a great time.
Besides some of the bigger names, I was impressed by the performers of some of the local/regional acts that played the festival. Among those: Megan Knight, Not Leaving Sober, Craig Whitaker, and Vinny Trav. Trav was this year's Golden Boot Award winner, so he'll automatically be back next year.
Dates Set for Barefoot Country Music Fest 2027
The dates for next year's festival were announced during the drone show which happened Saturday night.
The event will take place June 17 - 20th at the same place, the rather awesome Wildwood Beach.
Please let us know in the comments which artists you'd like to see come to Wildwood in 2027.
Shout out to the first responders for all they did to ensure another safe event in Wildwood!
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The Fantastic Cape May Zoo
Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly