It's another wrap on a fabulous Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood.

With the exception of some high winds blowing the sand on Thursday, the weather was pretty much picture perfect. The temperatures were warm, but not too hot.

Devan Devan

The shows were awesome, with a nice variety of headliners and other acts. Post Malone, Miranda Lambert, Kelsea Ballerini, and Eric Church all played to big sold-out crowds.

Devan Devan

Great Weather and Sold Out Crowds for Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood

From a weather standpoint, this was one of the best Barefoot Festivals to date. Not a single act had to be delayed due to weather.

For the most part, the crowd was well behaved and everyone seemed to have a great time.

Devan Devan

Besides some of the bigger names, I was impressed by the performers of some of the local/regional acts that played the festival. Among those: Megan Knight, Not Leaving Sober, Craig Whitaker, and Vinny Trav. Trav was this year's Golden Boot Award winner, so he'll automatically be back next year.

Devan Devan

Dates Set for Barefoot Country Music Fest 2027

The dates for next year's festival were announced during the drone show which happened Saturday night.

The event will take place June 17 - 20th at the same place, the rather awesome Wildwood Beach.

JK JK

Please let us know in the comments which artists you'd like to see come to Wildwood in 2027.

Shout out to the first responders for all they did to ensure another safe event in Wildwood!

Devan Devan

Devan Devan

Devan Devan

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