The lottery jackpot in Powerball is now up to 1.5 billion dollars. That's a hard number to wrap your head around it's a lot of money. Don't get me wrong, I would not complain about having to deal with "a lot" of money lol if I won I'm sure I'd be ok with it. Since Powerball hit these huge numbers, everyone is talking about what they would do with such winnings and how to spend it.

Get our free mobile app

Unsplash.com Alejandro Garay Unsplash.com Alejandro Garay loading...

So we were having a conversation (Sue and I) about Powerball, Sue Moll says she is gonna grab the money, the cash payout. I would opt for the annuity payments. If you take the money and run, you lose about a half billion dollars!

I did look into "annuity" payments and you can leave the remainder of your winnings to an heir if you were to die. So I don't need to worry about that.

According to a story I spotted from NBC4 in New York, one of the first things you need to do if you win is to contact a lawyer and a tax professional. Get your plan in order before you worry about anything else.

Unsplash.com Ishan @seefromthesky Unsplash.com Ishan @seefromthesky loading...

So can you keep your identity a secret in you win Powerball in New Jersey? According to NBC 4, the answer is yes, you cannot keep your identity a secret in New York or Connecticut. "New Jersey will keep winners anonymous if they ask. However, New York and Connecticut will not."

So what would you do? Would you take the cash and run or go with the full amount and get the annuity payoff? Let us know what you would do and if you won would you keep your identity a secret?

LOOK: Here are 25 ways you could start saving money today From: 25 ways you could be saving money today] These money-saving tips—from finding discounts to simple changes to your daily habits—can come in handy whether you have a specific savings goal, want to stash away cash for retirement, or just want to pinch pennies. It’s never too late to be more financially savvy. Read on to learn more about how you can start saving now. [