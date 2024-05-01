5 Gifts Every New Jersey Teacher Really Wants For Summer Vacation

Summer is right around the corner! Are you excited? If you answered "yes," I can't agree with you more. What I can say with absolute certainty, however, is that nobody is more excited for summer 2024 than your kid's teacher.

It's been a long and crazy year. No matter how much teachers love their students, they're always more than ready for summer break once the warmer months roll around. Can you blame them? Not only can the kids be a handful, but dealing with the snotty parents, and even crabby colleagues can take a toll after a while.

It's almost time for some well-deserved rest and relaxation.

Get our free mobile app

Before the students head out for summer vacation, it's become customary here in the Garden State and beyond to gift their teachers with a little something to show your appreciation for all their hard work. Teachers play a crucial role in shaping young minds and fostering a love for learning, and these gifts can be a way to acknowledge and honor that influence.

Teaching can be a challenging and often underappreciated profession, so receiving a thoughtful gift can mean a lot to educators.

Don't get your kids' teachers just any random mug as an end-of-year present. A recent Facebook post has determined the five gifts teachers really want to kick off the summer season.

The 5 best end-of-year gifts for teachers in 2024

via GIPHY

1.) Wax melter for the classroom

Don't know about you, but I don't remember any of the classrooms I ever sat in smelling particularly scrumptious. They either smell like chalk or cleaning products. A wax melter from Scentsy or even Walmart or Target would make a great addition to the classroom.

via GIPHY

2.) Beach Bag with various goodies

Set teach up for ultimate relaxation with a beach bag filled with sunblock, a beach towel, and other doodads perfect for a day spent with his or her toes in the sand.

via GIPHY

3.) Adult Beverages

They always thing it's funny, and likely always drink it, too. A bottle of wine or liquor is always a good route.

via GIPHY

4.) Cash

A money bouquet is always appreciated. Is there anybody that would turn that down? Let's face it, teachers don't make that much money. This is the route I'd go if I had kids. Who doesn't like getting money?

via GIPHY

5.) GIFT CARDS!!

This is, hands down, the best way to show the teachers you care. They don't make enough for what they do. Often times, they go without doing things for themselves. They rarely get a break. A gift card to a spa or even somewhere like Target will certainly be appreciated.

Teachers receive enough trinkets and mugs throughout the year. Give them something they really want to celebrate the end of the year.

The Best & Worst States for Teachers It's back to school time!

Teachers and administrators all over the country are welcoming students back either in person or virtually. This will definitely be a challenging year being in person due to COVID cases and protocols that need to be in place to keep everyone safe.

Being a teacher is a huge responsibility. It can be very stressful, and sometimes that depends on the district where the teacher is employed. There are actually some states that are not that great for teachers.

Wallethub put together a list of the best and worst states for teachers. They look at things like opportunities for employment, competition, academics and work environments. Gallery Credit: Tiffanywpst