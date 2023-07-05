Cape May Named One of the Best Small Towns in America

It's no secret: Cape May, New Jersey is a great place!

Cape May has been named among "The Best Small Towns in America" by the editors of Daily Stuff.

Cape May has some good company. Other towns mentioned include Sitka, Alaska; Sedona, Arizona; Williamsburg, Virginia; Cooperstown, New York; Carmel--By-The-Sea, California; Gatlinburg, Tennessee, and Marfa, Texas.

Daily Stuff mentions that Cape May "stunning views of the Atlantic Ocean and is known as one of the nation’s first vacation resort towns."

We know Cape May for great beaches, one-of-a-kind seashore Victorian architecture, great restaurants, and great lodging.

Whether your strolling the Washington Mall or hanging out on the beautiful beaches, Cape May is a great place to be!

The Cape May Lighthouse is an excellent place to visit. From the top, you can enjoy great views of the Atlantic Ocean and Delaware Bay.

Fishing is big here, as are dolphin and whale watching excursions.

While not in the city itself, the free (donations welcomed) Cape May Zoo is a local gem.

What's your favorite thing to do in Cape May?

