It was roughly about two years ago that South Jersey was losing its mind over something a bunch of people saw that seemed to look like something was falling out of the sky.

Get our free mobile app

It happened in early January 2019. Something that looked like it was blazing across the skies of Cape May captured more than just a few people's attention. In fact, multiple reports were phoned in from up and down the beaches about the big ball of light flashing above. People were describing it as a big white fireball. Some even claimed it had a fiery red tail.

The American Meteor Society would later sift through almost six hundred reports of what actually turned out to be a pretty rare sighting. You see, the society explains that the brighter the fireball appears to us hear on Earth, the more rare the occurrence is. Apparently, that fireball wasn't only seen here in Jersey, either. In fact, it was spotted up and down the east coast. Pretty cool, right?

So, what exactly was that fireball that lit up the sky two years ago?

Well, the AMS said it wasn't part of a meteor shower. Rather, it was more likely some space junk falling out of orbit. Either way, it was still a pretty cool sight to see!

Source: AMSMeteors.org

LOOK: Only in New Jersey would you find festive garbage on the beach Leave it to New Jersey to come up with an idea like this.

Nasty NJ town nicknames — Have you heard of them? Dennis & Judi asked their listeners for the nasty nicknames they've heard their towns referred to. How many have you heard? Which ones would you add?

New Jersey's smallest towns by population New Jersey's least populated municipalities, according to the 2020 Census. This list excludes Pine Valley, which would have been the third-smallest with 21 residents but voted to merge into Pine Hill at the start of 2022.

23 Pictures Show How Time Has Forgotten About Places in South Jersey Time moves quickly -- sometimes so fast that it leaves formerly busy stores and buildings behind. Let's take a trip down the Black Horse Pike from Turnersville down to West Atlantic City and see what you may drive past every day and never think about.