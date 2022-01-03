Remember That Huge Fireball That Flew Across The Skies Of Cape May, NJ?
It was roughly about two years ago that South Jersey was losing its mind over something a bunch of people saw that seemed to look like something was falling out of the sky.
It happened in early January 2019. Something that looked like it was blazing across the skies of Cape May captured more than just a few people's attention. In fact, multiple reports were phoned in from up and down the beaches about the big ball of light flashing above. People were describing it as a big white fireball. Some even claimed it had a fiery red tail.
American Meteor Society via Twitter
The American Meteor Society would later sift through almost six hundred reports of what actually turned out to be a pretty rare sighting. You see, the society explains that the brighter the fireball appears to us hear on Earth, the more rare the occurrence is. Apparently, that fireball wasn't only seen here in Jersey, either. In fact, it was spotted up and down the east coast. Pretty cool, right?
So, what exactly was that fireball that lit up the sky two years ago?
Well, the AMS said it wasn't part of a meteor shower. Rather, it was more likely some space junk falling out of orbit. Either way, it was still a pretty cool sight to see!
Source: AMSMeteors.org