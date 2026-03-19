Nearly 1 in 3 Americans admit they’ve entered a cheaper produce code at self-checkout. That’s a pretty wild stat.

Personally, it’s never crossed my mind, but it does say a lot about where people are at right now. Grocery prices are still hitting hard, and for some shoppers, every dollar saved feels necessary.

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Inflation Is Changing How People Shop

Food costs aren’t what they used to be. Between higher prices on basics and shrinking budgets, people are getting creative. Some might call it cutting corners, others might call it survival.

Either way, it highlights just how stretched things feel for a lot of households. Even smaller things like skipping reusable bag fees or rounding down at self-checkout are becoming more common.

Cheapest grocery store in NJ revealed, it's Walmart Photo by Marques Thomas on Unsplash loading...

Are Some Stores Easier to Get Away With It?

There’s definitely a perception that some stores are easier to “slide by” in than others. Smaller grocery chains might feel less strict compared to big-box retailers.

That said, most major stores have cameras and systems in place, especially at self-checkout. So while people might assume they won’t get caught, it’s not exactly risk-free.

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The Bigger Picture: What This Says About Costs

At the end of the day, this isn’t just about produce codes, it’s about the cost of living.

When people start bending rules at the grocery store, it’s usually a sign of something bigger going on. Call it desperation, call it adaptation, but it’s clear shoppers are feeling the pressure.

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It raises a bigger question: how much further can prices go before even more habits start to change?

Here Are Some Ways to Trim Your Grocery Bill Grocery prices have a lot of families trying to pinch pennies. Do you have some shopping tricks that save you some money.

