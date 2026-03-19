1 In 3 Shoppers Admit This Grocery Self-Checkout Trick To Save Money

1 In 3 Shoppers Admit This Grocery Self-Checkout Trick To Save Money

Thinkstock

Nearly 1 in 3 Americans admit they’ve entered a cheaper produce code at self-checkout. That’s a pretty wild stat.

Personally, it’s never crossed my mind, but it does say a lot about where people are at right now. Grocery prices are still hitting hard, and for some shoppers, every dollar saved feels necessary.

Photo by Hanson Lu on Unsplash
loading...

Inflation Is Changing How People Shop

Food costs aren’t what they used to be. Between higher prices on basics and shrinking budgets, people are getting creative. Some might call it cutting corners, others might call it survival.

Either way, it highlights just how stretched things feel for a lot of households. Even smaller things like skipping reusable bag fees or rounding down at self-checkout are becoming more common.

Photo by Marques Thomas on Unsplash
loading...

Are Some Stores Easier to Get Away With It?

There’s definitely a perception that some stores are easier to “slide by” in than others. Smaller grocery chains might feel less strict compared to big-box retailers.

That said, most major stores have cameras and systems in place, especially at self-checkout. So while people might assume they won’t get caught, it’s not exactly risk-free.

Canva
loading...

The Bigger Picture: What This Says About Costs

At the end of the day, this isn’t just about produce codes, it’s about the cost of living.

When people start bending rules at the grocery store, it’s usually a sign of something bigger going on. Call it desperation, call it adaptation, but it’s clear shoppers are feeling the pressure.

Cat Country 107.3 logo
Get our free mobile app

It raises a bigger question: how much further can prices go before even more habits start to change?

Here Are Some Ways to Trim Your Grocery Bill

Grocery prices have a lot of families trying to pinch pennies. Do you have some shopping tricks that save you some money.

A Look Inside Grocery Outlet Stores, ‘Extreme Value’ Retailer in NJ

Grocery Outlet dubs itself “the nation’s largest extreme value retailer,” since its start in 1946. Founder Jim Read opened the first store by selling military surplus at deep discount prices.

Flash forward to 20256, when the third generation of the Read family has stores across the nation, including three in New Jersey, after six are soon closing.

Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Filed Under: AC Facebook, cost of living, groceries, South Jersey Trending
Categories: AC, Community, Food, New Jersey News, South Jersey News

More From Cat Country 107.3