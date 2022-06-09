Sometimes people from jersey get a bad reputation.

The Sopranos, Jersey Shore, and other TV and "reality" shows have made people from Jersey out to look like the whole state is filled with mobsters and wanna-be mobsters.

Well it's simply not the case.

There are plenty of nice people here in the garden state and one particular town has some of the friendliest people in the entire country, according to the website travelawaits.com, which recently announced its 2022 Best of Travel Awards for Friendliest Small Towns in the U.S.

The criteria? All of the towns have a population under 20,000.

The website ranked the 12 Friendliest Small Towns in the U.S. and one jersey shore town made the list, coming in at No. 8 was Cape May.

Filled with colorful Victorian homes and cobblestone streets, Cape May’s Historic District has been designated a National Historic Landmark. Many of the town’s incredibly well-preserved “painted ladies” have been transformed into bed and breakfasts and eateries.

The website mentions the "town’s golden sand beaches and the shimmering Atlantic Ocean" as a reason people visit this friendly town.

If you're a local and have never been to Cape May, what are you waiting for? There are tons of things to do for locals and visitors to our area.

Other cities to make the list include in order:

Abilene, Kansas

Brownsville, Tennessee

Telluride, Colorado

Eureka Springs, Arkansas

Baileys Harbor, Wisconsin

Skagway, Alaska

Saugatuck, Michigan

Mystic, Connecticut

Ocean Springs, Mississippi

Natchitoches, Louisiana

Grand Marais, Minnesota

