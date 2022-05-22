Carrie Underwood Forced to Cancel ‘American Idol’ Finale Performance Due to COVID-19 Exposure

The Season 20 finale of American Idol on Sunday (May 22) went on without Carrie Underwood. The country star was booked to perform, but had to bow out at the last minute due to COVID-19 exposure.

Host Ryan Seacrest made the announcement at the beginning of the episode.

"There was a COVID exposure within Carrie Underwood's group," he stated, "So following protocol, she is unable to perform tonight. Sad, but you can check her out on her tour, Denim & Rhinestones. That tour coming this fall. So, go see her."

Get our free mobile app

Underwood made an appearance on the reality singing competition earlier in the season as a mentor. She guided the Top 5 contestants from the home of her Las Vegas residency, Resorts World Las Vegas.

The eight-time Grammy winner originally launched her career on American Idol back in 2005. The "Ghost Story" singer just announced that she will be returning to Sin City to continue her Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency in 2023.

"We'll be back," she writes in addition to an adorable photo of her two sons, Isaiah, 7, and Jacob, 3, rocking matching Reflection jackets.

It's been a busy year for Underwood after releasing a No. 1 hit "If I Didn't Love You" with Jason Aldean. That's just the beginning for her, as she also has a new album and tour coming in 2022.

Underwood's ninth album Denim & Rhinestones is scheduled for a June 10 release. Following a slew of festival and residency shows, she'll launch her massive Denim & Rhinestones Tour this fall. The 43-date trek — which features Jimmie Allen — will set out on Oct. 15 in Greenville, S.C., and wrap on March 17 in Seattle.