We Found The Best Diner Breakfast Entree in South Jersey

I enjoyed eating breakfast the other day at Maurice River Diner in Port Elizabeth, New Jersey.

It was my first visit and I was impressed by the wonderfulness of this restaurant!

It's big and beautiful, tastefully decorated - a very comfortable place to have a bite to eat.

Cannoli French Toast at Maurice River Diner JK loading...

This is South Jersey's best diner breakfast item

With a recommendation by the diner's owner, I tried the Cannoli French Toast.

Not really tried. More like - gobbled it up.

You take a great breakfast dish - french toast - and you up the ante by adding a cannoli slant to it. Yum!

The cannoli filling topped the French toast and is was amazing!

Think of dessert for breakfast. That's what it was like.

It was topped with a little whipped cream. Syrup was served on the side, but it really wasn't needed.

Why haven't I ever had Cannoli French Toast before?

Well, probably because I've never seen it before. Kudos to Maurice River Diner for having it on their menu!

Get our free mobile app

Cat Country Mornings with Joe and Jahna JK loading...

Try some Cannoli French Toast this Thursday with the Cat Country Morning Show

This Thursday (March 28th) we'll be broadcasting live from Maurice River Diner as part the the Joe and Jahna Breakfast Tour.

The diner opens at 6:30 am and we'd love for you to join us!

We'll be giving away tickets to this summer's Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood, and you can enter to win a trip for two to see Carrie Underwood at Resorts World.

The diner is located on Route 47.

If you mention Cat Country while we're there, you'll get 10% off your bill.

We can't wait to see you Thursday morning! (Make room for the Cannoli French Toast!)

9 Atlantic City Area Restaurants Featured on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives Guy Fieri has featured almost a dozen Atlantic City area restaurants on hie show. Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly