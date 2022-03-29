How'd you like to indulge in an afternoon of High Tea on High Street in Mount Holly? Not only does this tea house look comforting and inviting, but there's also a special meaning behind it.

I LOVE a good, and proper tea. It's ceremonial in a way that harkens to days of ol', which is a space that's living rent-free in our minds these days, thanks to binge-worthy TV series' like The Gilded Age and Bridgerton.

If you'd like to feel hoity-toity just for a little while, but in a welcoming, and not too pretentious setting, you might want to round up your daughters and girlfriends and visit Your Cup of Tea on High Street in Mt. Holly.

The tea house's owner Susan Peterson tells Courier Post she wants her guests to feel at home, saying, “like you’re coming into grandma’s house".

“It really gives you Old-World Europe, Ireland, England kind of feel when you come in,” says Peterson.

Your Cup of Tea is a labor of love for Susan. The tea house is located in the same storefront space as her late son Brian's computer-assistance business. Peterson's son reportedly passed away in 2011, long before he could reach his full potential.

So, Peterson carries on in his honor, welcoming visitors to Your Cup of Tea like they're family.

Your Cup of Tea officially opened to the public in mid-March, the same day as what would have been her son's 40th birthday, so it was a serendipitous and bittersweet experience for Susan Peterson.

Your Cup of Tea is also very tied into the South Jersey community, according to Courier Post, sourcing its tea and sweet treats from other local entrepreneurs.

In addition to tea served in fine China, you can nosh on tea sandwiches, scones, Madeleines, eclairs, and more traditional tea service fare.

Tea parties, High Tea, and kids' tea parties are available.

Your Cup of Tea is located at 70 High Street, Mt. Holly NJ.

