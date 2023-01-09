Cheapest Atlantic City Casino to Stay Valentine&#8217;s Weekend

Cheapest Atlantic City Casino to Stay Valentine’s Weekend

Look at you! You're in love! You know Valentine's Day is coming so you want to spend the weekend at a nice Atlantic City casino hotel with your special someone.

Gee you're swell!

Technically, Valentine's Day falls on a Tuesday, but for our purposes, we are calling "Valentines Weekend" Friday, February 10 - Sunday, February 12.

We checked rates at all the Atlantic City casinos and here's what we found for that weekend. Obviously, the rates are subject to change. We checked the casinos' websites directly for this information, you may find another website that can get you a cheaper rate. These are "rack rates", if you're a rated casino player, you may be able to get a reduced or even "comped" rate.

These rates were all checked on Sunday, January 8th. Again, they are subject to change. All rates are for 2 people for a standard room.

As of our check, the best rate seems to be for Tropicana, with the Golden Nugget close behind.

The Claridge Hotel is no longer a casino, but their rate is the lowest of the hotels we checked.

Bally's Atlantic City Hotel and Casino. February 10th: $149. February 11th: $259.

Borgata. February 10th: $359 February 11th: $469.

Caesar's Atlantic City. $434 a night.

Golden Nugget Atlantic City: $224 a night.

Hard Rock Hotel and Casino:  February 10th: $299. February 11th: $599.

Harrah's Resort Atlantic City. February 10th: $201. February 11th: $484.

Ocean Casino Resort. February 10th: $299. February 11th: $499.

Resorts Casino Hotel. February 10th:  $259. February 11th: $449.

Tropicana Atlantic City. February 10th: $139. February 11th: $266

Non-Casino Hotels:
The Claridge Hotel. February 10th: $140. February 11th: $203.

Showboat Atlantic City. $219 a night.

Sheraton Atlantic City Convention Center Hotel. $265 a night.

