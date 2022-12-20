Check Out The Top Ten Places For a Family Trip in New Jersey
So this is a pretty cool story, the best place to take the family in New Jersey. Microsoft Bing Travel has put together the ultimate guide to bringing the family to Jersey for a fun getaway. This list of ten places has something for everyone from different locations. From history to nature to boardwalks and beaches, check out the list of great places to visit here in the Garden State.
Ocean City, New Jersey
A wonderful seaside beach town with a fantastic boardwalk. Lots of summer fun in Ocean City. "Ocean City, New Jersey, is every child's paradise as it houses the Gillian's, Wonderland Pier. It is an amusement park by the sea and features exciting games and rides to try. Aside from this, the city also features a recreational park for nature lovers. It is called the Corson's Inlet State Park, and visitors can try hiking and biking on their trails."
Trenton, New Jersey
"Trenton is the capital city of the U.S. state of New Jersey, the county seat of Mercer County and was the capital of the United States from November 1 to December 24, 1784."
Cherry Hill, New Jersey
Cherry Hill has tons of shopping. "Cherry Hill, located just over the Delaware River from Philadelphia, is a truly hidden treasure with plenty of activities for tourists of all ages."
Hoboken, New Jersey
Hoboken is a great place to shop, dine, and view the Hudson River and the New York City Skyline.
Toms River, New Jersey
How exciting is it that our county seat here in Ocean County made this list of Top 10 towns for family getaways? Yes, Toms River made the list and that's very exciting.
Paterson, New Jersey
"Paterson is one of the largest cities in New Jersey and is known for its historical significance and ethnic diversity."
Seaside Heights, New Jersey
Another Ocean County location makes the Top 10 list and it's always a fun place every summer for the family in Seaside Heights.
Edison, New Jersey
"Edison, New Jersey, is the place for those who love the great outdoors as it houses the Cheesequake State Park."
Wildwood, New Jersey
"Wildwood, New Jersey, is famous for its sandy beaches and long boardwalks with beautiful scenery."
Mount Laurel, New Jersey
Mount Laurel is a township in Burlington County, New Jersey
