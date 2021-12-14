Check the Label: Coca-Cola Products Here in NJ Part of Multi-State Recall

Can of soda with a side of metal bolts? Coca-Cola is reportedly recalling some of its products in several states including New Jersey over potential contamination.

That contamination comes in the form of foreign metal objects. Yep, metal bolts and washers, Patch.com reports. Because that's what you want when you pop a can of Coke. Um, ew.

The Food & Drug Administration reportedly classified the contamination as 'Class II', meaning that metal exposure of this nature can result in temporary or medically reversible health issues, according to Ann L. Moore, a spokesperson with the Coca-Cola Company.

Cans of Coca-Cola and Sprite fall under the recall, as well as three kinds of Minute Maid juice, foodsafetynews.com reports. The recalled batches all have 2022 expiration dates ranging from January to August. Below are the codes of the affected products:

Coca-Cola 12-ounce cans: AUG 1522 WM B and Coca-Cola 12-ounce cans AUG 1522 WM C

Sprite 12-ounce cans: AUG 1522 WM B

Minute Maid Berry Punch: Jan0422 NP and Jan0522 NP, Batch 0010323455 and 0010259344 (recall F-0276-2022)

Minute Maid Fruit Punch: JAN0522 NP Batch: 0010323454 (recall F-0278-2022)

Minute Maid Strawberry Lemonade: Jan0322 NP, Batch: 0010259346 (recall F-0277-2022)

The recall also affects products distributed in Pennsylvania, Connecticut, New York, Maryland, Virginia, and North Carolina, according to the FDA.

If you purchased any of the products listed in the recall above, either return it to where you bought it for a full refund, or just chuck it into the garbage ASAP.

You can read more on the recall and what to do if you think you've been exposed to the contamination here.

