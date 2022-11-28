Raw oysters originating from South Korea that have been distributed to 13 states, including New Jersey, could cause illness, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA has issued a warning after someone in Las Vegas became sick with sapovirus after eating raw oysters sourced back to Dai One Food Company, 6abc.com reports.

The oysters have reportedly been sold to buyers in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

The most common symptoms of sapovirus are diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, and gastroenteritis, according to the FDA.

Dai One has issued a recall for the oysters which were harvested in early February.

If you suspect you may have food poisoning, especially if you're pregnant, elderly, or have a compromised immune system, you should contact your physician right away. Symptoms of sapovirus usually present within 48 hours of consuming the contaminated raw oysters.

