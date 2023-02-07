Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster had fighting words for the Philadelphia Eagles and their fans during Opening Night at Super Bowl 57 on Monday Night.

"Honestly, the best Philly cheesesteaks are not in Philly," the wide receiver said.

Well, he's not wrong.

The best cheesesteaks aren't in Philly, they are down the shore, with Atlantic City area bread from Formica Brothers.

People from Philly have been flocking down the shore for generations to old-school sub shops like The White House in Atlantic City, Sack O' Subs in Ventnor, Dino's of Margate, Pete Subs in EHT, Vic's in Absecon, to name a few of the sub shops that make the best cheesesteaks.

There are a ton of cheesesteaks down the shore that I rather have before I have a Philly cheesesteak, and that's not to say Philly cheesesteaks aren't good, they are. I just enjoy the Atlantic City-style roll better.

And we all know it's the bread that makes the sub (yes sub, not hoagie), and there is no better bread than the Atlantic City roll from Formica Brothers.

While they aren't "Philly style" they are Atlantic City style, which is my preference.

So what style of cheesesteak is your favorite? Where do you go to get your favorite cheesesteak?