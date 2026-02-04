In the "old days", we had to wait for the Super Bowl to see the Super Bowl TV ads.

Welcome to 2026, where advertisers seem happy to "leak" out their commercials before the game even begins.

Are you ready for some football......commercials?

Celebrities Run Amuck In This Year's Super Bowl Commercials

From actors Matthew McConaughey and Bradley Cooper to Melissa McCarthy, Kurt Russell, John Hamm, and singers Post Malone and Sabrina Carpenter, this year's commercials are filled with celebrities.

Many of the commercials also have extended cuts, which are longer versions of what will actually air during the Super Bowl broadcast.

Check out the latest commercials here:

First up, singer Sabrina Carpenter and her "Pringles Man."

It's great to see Bud Light back with some fun Super Bowl commercials again this year. Peyton Manning, Shane Gillis, and Post Malone star in this one:

Matthew McConaughey and Bradley Cooper are pals in the Uber Eats commercial:

We've got movie previews, of course!

Animals are always popular. Who doesn't like a good commercial with man's best friend:

Yes, Budweiser is back, with Clydesdales, and an eagle!

State Farm apparently has multiple commercials coming to the big game. Here's one:

At 94-years-old, William Shatner might be the oldest person in a Super Bowl commercial this year:

Finally, Ramp gives us Kevin from "The Office." Well, lots of Kevins.

Funny, Ramp, but I have no idea who you are or what you do:(

What do you think? What's your favorite so far?

