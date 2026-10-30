In the 1989 classic movie, "Christmas Vacation", Chevy Chase's character Clark Griswold works hard covering his house with the most awesome display of Christmas Lights.

There may be a little of that Griswold spirit happening in Egg Harbor Township right now.

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Storybook Land Ready to Go With One Million Christmas Lights

For almost 40 years, Storybook Land, on Route 40/322, has been doing up the Christmas season in style with their Christmas Fantasy of Lights. The annual event features all kinds of Christmas decorations and over one million lights. (Let's hope someone put them away properly last year, and their not all tangled up in the attic!)

The amusement park will once again attract visitors from throughout the region with Santa and Mrs. Claus, falling snow, seasonal rides, foods, and more.

The sights, sounds, and smells will certainly get you into the holiday spirit!

How big is this celebration? In the past, Storybook Land has been featured on National TV and in word-wide publications. The Christmas Fantasy of Lights has been included in ABC’s The Great Christmas Light Fight and it was name one of the best in USA TODAY’s 10Best Theme Park Holiday Events in 2023.

Courtesy of Storybook Land Courtesy of Storybook Land

When Does Christmas Begin at Storybook Land?

The Christmas Fantasy of Lights kicks off November 14th and runs through December 30th. Be sure to get your tickets ahead of time on the park's website.

Storybook Land will be closed December 24th and 25th. (Hey, the big guy and his reindeer are needed elsewhere for a couple of days.)

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