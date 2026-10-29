Being in the media has its privileges. (Like people lump you in with all media, and just call you, "The Media!")

Once in a while, I get invited to some very cool things, including restaurant grand openings and early preview events.

That's the case with the new Dave's Hot Chicken in Somers Point.

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Dave's Hot Chicken Opening in Somers Point, New Jersey

Dave's Hot Chicken is one of the fastest growing food businesses today. They have over 500 locations world-wide, and the Somers Point location is there first in Atlantic County, New Jersey.

The new place is located in the Ocean Heights Plaza, in the same building as Norman's Hallmark. This is the same shopping center where Shop Rite is located.

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The First Bite of Dave's Hot Chicken in South Jersey

The first question: Is the chicken at Dave's really hot?

Answer: It can be! You actually get to choose your level of heat - from "not hot" to "extra hot" and even, "reaper."

The menu is extensive, with chicken tenders and sliders, mozzarella sticks, and even cauliflower bites.

There are also sides like French fries, mac and cheese, and more.

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The Taste of Dave's Hot Chicken

I was invited to a media preview of the the restaurant - and, honestly, I really liked the food.

For me, Chick-Fil-A is kind of my gold standard for fast-food chicken. Dave's compared well to that!

I ordered a tender and a slider - both medium. Yes, they both had a little spicy, and it was enjoyable.

I was able to order cheese on both - a nice option. They were served with Dave's sauce - their signature tangy sauce.

The coating on the chicken was very likable.

The slider was my favorite. It was served on a small bun with Dave's sauce, pickles, and a kale slaw. (I would NEVER order something called kale slaw - but it really works on the slider.

Oh, the tenders - they're bigger that almost any other tender from a fast-food restaurant.

The French fries had some spice, and were very good. I didn't not try the mozzarella or cauliflower bites.

All in all, some good food, and I'll definitely be back!