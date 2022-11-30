Another festive holiday pop-up bar has opened inside an Atlantic City casino! And as much as it looks like fun, it's also functional, benefitting the Community Food Bank of NJ.

One of my favorite new trends over the last couple years has been the addition of Christmas-themed bars to many of the casinos in A.C. and elsewhere in South Jersey. I think all probably owe the inspiration to Tinsel in Philadelphia which has become wildly popular this time of year. Whenever I see a new one pop up, I've got to check it out.

This holiday season, Harrah's Resort Atlantic City has introduced The Tipsy Elf at Eden Lounge.

The lounge has recently been transformed into a Winter Wonderland for the 21 and over crowd to be treated to Christmas-inspired cocktails that feel like Santa brought them straight from the North Pole.

The Tipsy Elf, open now through New Year's Day, serves up festive libations like the “Christmas Thyme,” “No Snow on Christmas,” “Partridge in a Pear Tree Martini", and my personal favorite, “Where’s the Tylenol?"

Good boys and girls over 21 can visit The Tipsy Elf @ Eden Lounge Monday-Thursday from 4 p.m. – 2 a.m., Friday and Saturday from 12 p.m. – 2 a.m., and Sunday from 12 p.m. –12 a.m.

And by celebrating at The Tipsy Elf, you're helping those in need right here in our community as all proceeds from the pop-up bar are donated to the Community Food Bank of NJ.

So put on your Santa hat and your ugly Christmas sweater, grab some fellow elves, and head to Harrah's AC to make some festive new memories while doing some good for those less fortunate this holiday season.

