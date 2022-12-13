Clay shooting IS a thing in NJ — Here are the top places

If you like to shoot, as many of us do, but aren't into getting up at zero-dark-thirty to gear up for the hunt, there's good news.

All around New Jersey, there are sporting centers that enable customers to bring or rent a shotgun for some good old-fashioned clay shooting.

Get our free mobile app

There are casual weekend shoots and highly competitive contests for all skill levels.

Gene Gallin via Unsplash Gene Gallin via Unsplash loading...

In a time when there is tremendous ignorance when it comes to firearms, which has fueled fear and bad legislation, it's important to be familiar with weapons and in my opinion, expose your kids to a fun and yes, safe activity.

I learned how to shoot at 12 years old and went on to enhance my skills in the US Marine Corps. I'm not saying you have to or want to take it that far, but exposing your kids to the sportsmanship of competitive or casual shooting will go a long way to eliminate the ignorance that has gripped so many Americans.

Right here in the Garden State, there are some top places where you can start your journey of appreciation of the sport and improve your understanding of why it's absolutely critical to preserve the Second Amendment.

Here are four of the best places from our largest-in-the-state audience:

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

States with the most registered hunters Stacker analyzed data from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to determine which states have the most registered hunters. Read on to see how your state ranks on Stacker’s list.