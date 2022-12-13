Clay shooting IS a thing in NJ — Here are the top places

Clay shooting IS a thing in NJ — Here are the top places

Anderson Schmig via Unsplash

If you like to shoot, as many of us do, but aren't into getting up at zero-dark-thirty to gear up for the hunt, there's good news.

All around New Jersey, there are sporting centers that enable customers to bring or rent a shotgun for some good old-fashioned clay shooting.

Get our free mobile app

There are casual weekend shoots and highly competitive contests for all skill levels.

Gene Gallin via Unsplash
loading...

In a time when there is tremendous ignorance when it comes to firearms, which has fueled fear and bad legislation, it's important to be familiar with weapons and in my opinion, expose your kids to a fun and yes, safe activity.

I learned how to shoot at 12 years old and went on to enhance my skills in the US Marine Corps. I'm not saying you have to or want to take it that far, but exposing your kids to the sportsmanship of competitive or casual shooting will go a long way to eliminate the ignorance that has gripped so many Americans.

Right here in the Garden State, there are some top places where you can start your journey of appreciation of the sport and improve your understanding of why it's absolutely critical to preserve the Second Amendment.

Here are four of the best places from our largest-in-the-state audience:

M&M Hunting & Sporting Clays

Cedar Creek Sporting Clays

Red Wings Sporting Clays

Quinton Sportsmen’s Club

More Spadea on NJ 101.5 app

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

States with the most registered hunters

Stacker analyzed data from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to determine which states have the most registered hunters. Read on to see how your state ranks on Stacker’s list.

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America

YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.
Filed Under: Clay Shooting
Categories: Entertainment, South Jersey News, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Cat Country 107.3