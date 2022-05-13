Cops in Wildwood say an 18-year-old man was arrested early last week in connection to a drug-related death in the city.

The scene, according to the Wildwood Police Department, unfolded around 6:30 Monday evening, May 2nd, when officers were called to a home in the 100 block of East Pine Avenue for the report of a possible drug overdose.

There, cops found an incapacitated and unresponsive man in a bathroom. Fire and rescue crews attempted to save the man's life but their efforts were not successful.

According to police, "as the on-scene investigation continued, evidence specific to the narcotics overdose was seized, for possible future evidential value."

Shortly thereafter, a search warrant was executed at a home in the 400 block of West Garfield Avenue in Wildwood, "which was identified as having a nexus to the active investigation."

From that house, "evidential properties specific to the narcotics overdose was located and seized in relation to the investigation."

As a result, 18-year-old Daniel Corkery of Wildwood was arrested and charged with first-degree strict liability for drug-induced death.

He is currently being held in the Cape May County Correctional Center.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

